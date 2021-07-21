Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Balsamroot Sunflowers by Daera Leslie Dobbs. “Balsamroot sunflowers are perhaps the signature wildflower of the Gorge in spring,” she said. “This piece features balsamroot sunflower and lupine, which often grows alongside.” Hand-dyed cotton with selvedge edges and embroidery for embellishment.
Fireplace Tile by Daera Leslie Dobbs of Hood River. “Quilt was inspired by the Art Deco tiles on either side of the fireplace in what was once The Tea House in Hood River,” she said. “Poppies can be seen in the summer around the Gorge.” The fabrics are all hand-dyed cotton and velvet with machine and hand stitching.
Lost View: Celilo Falls by Doris Nyholm of Goldendale. “This quilt is based on an old postcard of Celilo Falls,” she said. “This is the view of the river I wish I could see as I drive along the Columbia River. It’s there, beneath the water, an ancient sight now hidden. Maybe one day the falls will again be unleashed.”
Spirits Are Watching by Vickie VanKoten of Hood River. “Ancient and present day watchers continue their vigilance over our Gorge,” she said. “The bighorn sheep is a copy of a petroglyph from Roosevelt, Wash. ‘She Who Watches’ is a pictograph from Horsethief Lake.”
Beyond The Block (BTB) is a group of fiber artists living in the Gorge who are committed to creating art utilizing quilting techniques. Established in 2012, BTB members challenge themselves to become more educated about art and design principles, and to improve creatively on an individual basis. They meet monthly to share new work and exchange ideas and techniques.
BTB is currently exhibiting throughout northern Oregon and southwestern Washington in galleries, libraries, museums and quilt shows. The quilts pictured here were recently on display at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles.
BTB is actively searching for additional venues to exhibit their work. For more information about the group, meetings or exhibits, contact Kay Skov at kkskov@gmail.com.
Beyond the Block is affiliated with the Columbia River Gorge Quilters’ Guild.
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards.
Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Commented