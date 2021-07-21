Balsamroot IMG_6805.jpg

Balsamroot Sunflowers by Daera Leslie Dobbs. “Balsamroot sunflowers are perhaps the signature wildflower of the Gorge in spring,” she said. “This piece features balsamroot sunflower and lupine, which often grows alongside.” Hand-dyed cotton with selvedge edges and embroidery for embellishment.
Fireplace Tile IMG_6806.jpg

Fireplace Tile by Daera Leslie Dobbs of Hood River. “Quilt was inspired by the Art Deco tiles on either side of the fireplace in what was once The Tea House in Hood River,” she said. “Poppies can be seen in the summer around the Gorge.” The fabrics are all hand-dyed cotton and velvet with machine and hand stitching.

Beyond The Block (BTB) is a group of fiber artists living in the Gorge who are committed to creating art utilizing quilting techniques. Established in 2012, BTB members challenge themselves to become more educated about art and design principles, and to improve creatively on an individual basis. They meet monthly to share new work and exchange ideas and techniques.

BTB is currently exhibiting throughout northern Oregon and southwestern Washington in galleries, libraries, museums and quilt shows. The quilts pictured here were recently on display at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles.

BTB is actively searching for additional venues to exhibit their work. For more information about the group, meetings or exhibits, contact Kay Skov at kkskov@gmail.com.

Beyond the Block is affiliated with the Columbia River Gorge Quilters’ Guild.

Lost View IMG_6814.jpg

Lost View: Celilo Falls by Doris Nyholm of Goldendale. “This quilt is based on an old postcard of Celilo Falls,” she said. “This is the view of the river I wish I could see as I drive along the Columbia River. It’s there, beneath the water, an ancient sight now hidden. Maybe one day the falls will again be unleashed.”
Salmon Run 1 IMG_6811.jpg

Salmon Run 1 by Linda Reichenbach. Hand painted original design, machine quilted, cotton fabrics, metallic threads.
Spirits Are Watching IMG_6812.jpg

Spirits Are Watching by Vickie VanKoten of Hood River. “Ancient and present day watchers continue their vigilance over our Gorge,” she said. “The bighorn sheep is a copy of a petroglyph from Roosevelt, Wash. ‘She Who Watches’ is a pictograph from Horsethief Lake.”
Wapiti IMG_6803.jpg

Wapiti by Linda Reichenbach of Hood River. Original design, watercolor pencils, oil sticks, cotton fabric, thread painted, machine quilting.