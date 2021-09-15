PACT — Performances at the Adult Center Theater — performs Shakespeare’s comedy “As You Like It” outdoors at Jackson Park in Hood River at 6 p.m. Sept. 17-18.
All proceeds benefit Hood River Valley Adult Center / Meals on Wheels.
Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com/events/HRVAC and at Waucoma Books in Hood River and Klindts Books in The Dalles.
All ticket holders will be required to show proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative test result from a healthcare provider for entry into the performance venue. Face masks will also be required in accordance with state and local guidelines, including in outdoor spaces; gaiters and bandannas will not be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.