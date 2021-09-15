As You Like It PACT

Exiled forest lords defend against an intruder in the PACT production of “As You Like It,” in its final weekend at Jackson Park. Left to right are AveryDeane le’Swift, Rosemary Shepardson, Syl Perrin, Charlie Buss, Ahmira Elyard-Jaeger, Kendra Behn-Smith. 

 David Mackintosh photo

PACT — Performances at the Adult Center Theater — performs Shakespeare’s comedy “As You Like It” outdoors at Jackson Park in Hood River at 6 p.m. Sept. 17-18.

All proceeds benefit Hood River Valley Adult Center / Meals on Wheels.

Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com/events/HRVAC and at Waucoma Books in Hood River and Klindts Books in The Dalles.

All ticket holders will be required to show proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative test result from a healthcare provider for entry into the performance venue. Face masks will also be required in accordance with state and local guidelines, including in outdoor spaces; gaiters and bandannas will not be accepted.