Waucoma Bookstore, located at 212 Oak St. in Hood River, will be hosting a book signing with Alenka Vrecek from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4. Vrecek will be signing copies of her book, “She Rides: Chasing Dreams Across California and Mexico.”
Vrecek was born at the foot of the Alps in Slovenia, a part of former communist Yugoslavia. Born with a spirit for adventure, she came to America at 20 years old with a backpack, a pair of skis and a pocket full of dreams. She was a ski coach and a director of Pedagogy for Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows Ski Teams for thirty years. Alenka owns Tahoe Tea Company and lives in Lake Tahoe, Calif., with her second husband, Jim, their four children, three grandchildren and a Golden Retriever named Monty.
“She Rides” is Vrecek’s memoir of the 2,500-mile solo bikepacking pilgrimage she did along the spine of the snow-covered Sierra Nevada and into the hostile desert mountains and plains of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula.
At 54, Vrecek was running out of time to follow through on a dream she’d written down in her pocket-size Rumi book just after her first marriage crumbled. Years later, as she slowly rebuilt her life with her second husband, things started spiraling out of control. The only way she knew how to heal and connect all painful parts of her life was by riding her bike, and she didn’t want to have regrets. But was she brave enough to embark on an unknown path and risk losing everything... perhaps even her own life?
Determined to awaken her dying spirit and heal her battered body, Vrecek loaded her mountain bike with 50 pounds worth of camping gear and set off on a 2,500-mile journey. Starting in Lake Tahoe California, she hoped to ride along the Sierra Nevada Mountain range to the tip of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, following remote mountain trails. Alone.
What followed was an irrevocably transformational journey of love, hope, courage and resilience — and here, Vrecek tells that story in a voice stripped of self-pity and infused with a good dose of humor. “She Rides” is a galvanizing wake-up call for anyone who wants to unearth and follow their own deeply buried dreams and reclaim their life.
