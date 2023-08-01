Waucoma Bookstore, located at 212 Oak St. in Hood River, will be hosting a book signing with Alenka Vrecek from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4. Vrecek will be signing copies of her book, “She Rides: Chasing Dreams Across California and Mexico.”

Vrecek was born at the foot of the Alps in Slovenia, a part of former communist Yugoslavia. Born with a spirit for adventure, she came to America at 20 years old with a backpack, a pair of skis and a pocket full of dreams. She was a ski coach and a director of Pedagogy for Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows Ski Teams for thirty years. Alenka owns Tahoe Tea Company and lives in Lake Tahoe, Calif., with her second husband, Jim, their four children, three grandchildren and a Golden Retriever named Monty.