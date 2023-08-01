HOOD RIVER, OR — Throughout August, the main gallery at Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River will feature Michael Hanson’s “The West,” a photography series featuring large format prints of Hanson’s wet plate process landscape photos featuring scenes from the Gorge and throughout the west.
Hanson is an award-winning Pacific Northwest-based photographer and filmmaker, whose photography career began while playing professional baseball in the Atlanta Braves Organization. His in-depth storytelling work has taken him around the world for clients such as The New York Times, The New Yorker, Washington Post, Outside Magazine, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Apple, Esquire and Starbucks. He has taught workshops in South America and on the Columbia River as a NatGeo Expert on National Geographic Expeditions. Hanson’s series, “Portraits of the Omo,” from Ethiopia remains in the Sir Elton John Permanent Collection.
According to Hanson, his unique process stems from the main form of photography through the 1800s and early 1900s. It starts with adding a layer of collodion — a solution of nitrocellulose in ether and alcohol — to a glass plate and then submersing that glass into a silver nitrate mix, which causes the plate to become light sensitive. While under a red light, the glass plate is put into a film holder. Hanson then uses an old 4x5 film camera to expose the plate and uses his makeshift darkroom, located in the back of his truck, to develop and ‘fix’ the plate, allowing it to be removed from the darkroom.
“It’s a messy process,” Hanson said. “My clothes and skin are stained brown. The chemicals often do not do what I want. I pour too much. The wind blows too hard. Unwanted streaks cover the image. I don’t know why things happen the way they do, but the results feel magical.”
The exhibit will be showing on First Friday, Aug. 4, with the doors opening at 5 p.m. It will be on display throughout August at the Columbia Center for the Arts, located at 215 Cascade Ave. in Hood River.
Columbia Arts is currently seeking volunteers to help greet visitors to the show throughout the month of August. If you are interested in volunteering as a greeter, working a three-hour shift between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, please contact the Center at director@columbiaarts.org.
