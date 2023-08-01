HOOD RIVER, OR — Throughout August, the main gallery at Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River will feature Michael Hanson’s “The West,” a photography series featuring large format prints of Hanson’s wet plate process landscape photos featuring scenes from the Gorge and throughout the west.

Hanson is an award-winning Pacific Northwest-based photographer and filmmaker, whose photography career began while playing professional baseball in the Atlanta Braves Organization. His in-depth storytelling work has taken him around the world for clients such as The New York Times, The New Yorker, Washington Post, Outside Magazine, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Apple, Esquire and Starbucks. He has taught workshops in South America and on the Columbia River as a NatGeo Expert on National Geographic Expeditions. Hanson’s series, “Portraits of the Omo,” from Ethiopia remains in the Sir Elton John Permanent Collection.