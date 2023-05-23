WHITE SALMON — The White Salmon Arts Council will host Trout Lake artist and writer Joanna Kaufman for its next Art Chat event on Thursday, May 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Moon-Mountain Highway, 113 W. Steuben St., Bingen. The White Salmon Arts Council’s Art Chats provide a unique opportunity to converse with northwest artists in a casual and intimate setting, said a press release. WSAC members can attend for free and non-members pay $10 at the door.
Kaufman’s paintings and illustrations are manifested in books, prints, and as original artworks. “Her gouache and watercolor renderings capture the delicate luminescent forms of moths, beetles and other winged insects, highlighting the connection between beauty and impermanence,” said a press release. “Kaufman also creates whimsical illustrations of animals personified, an owl strumming a harp, or mice dancing arm in arm.”
