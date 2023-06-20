On Saturday, Aug. 12, the annual Mt. Hood Steiner Cabin Tour will return to Rhododendron, Ore. This yearly fundraiser, sponsored by the Mt. Hood Cultural Center and Museum, will feature seven unique sites. These architectural treasures were all hand built by Henry Steiner and his family nearly 100 years ago.
“All cabins on tour are on a one-mile loop, suitable for walking, biking, or driving. In addition to four Steiner log cabins, you’ll see an original 1890s homesteader log cabin (still lived in today), and a special frame cabin built by John Steiner, son of Henry Steiner,” said a press release.
