HOOD RIVER — A free Adventure Van Expo featuring custom van builds, Do It Yourself contest, camping, live music and more begins June 17 at the Hood River County Fairgrounds in Odell.
The Expo will run Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is open to all ages and will feature a full weekend of van vendors, including builders, rental companies, overland companies and adventure vehicles, as well as food, music, seminars and more.
Event-goers will find accessories, builds and gear for their adventure all in one location, say organizers.
