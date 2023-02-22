GOLDENDALE — The Coalition for Preventing Abuse in Klickitat County is offering free medicine lock bags to protect youth from accidental overdose and potential death. The effort is part of CPAKC’s annual Locks Save Lives campaign in Goldendale.
“We want to keep medicines out of the hands of children and prevent unnecessary tragic accidents,” said Abby Whalin, chair for the coalition. “It is a simple thing to do to lock up any substances that could harm others. It is even easier to do with the new portable bags.”
In previous years, as part of the Locks Save Lives annual campaign, the coalition has offered free medicine lock boxes which are larger and heavier. CPAKC Coordinator Sunday Sutton said the switch to locked bags helps account for people with very little space to store a box and also accommodates the houseless population.
“It is important that regardless of living conditions, everyone has the opportunity to lock up substances that could harm others if they are misused,” Sutton said.
Building healthy communities and reducing the risk of harm caused by substance misuse is a fundamental purpose of the coalition. Throughout the year, the group works with youth, parents and guardians, schools, and community organizations to offer products and education supporting positive life choices and building good relationships.
The free medicine lock bags are available at CPAKC’s office at 104 S. Grant St. in Goldendale during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Sutton can also coordinate a bag pick up at a Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) office in Goldendale. She can be reached by phone at 509-281-2330 or by email at sunday@wagap.org to schedule an appointment.
The coalition wants to better understand people’s awareness of safe storage. With the distribution of medicine lock boxes or bags, CPAKC is conducting a three-question survey. The group will check for six months to see if the lock boxes and bags have been put into service. This will help determine the program’s success.
Sutton said this effort to get medicine lock bags into the public goes hand in hand with the annual Drug Take Back events. Held nationwide in April and October, they are in coordination with law enforcement and healthcare facilities.
“In the spring, CPAKC focuses on educating the community about year-round medication disposal drop boxes and alternatives such as medicine lock boxes or bags,” Sutton said. In Klickitat County, year-round medication disposal sites are available in Goldendale at Klickitat Valley Hospital, and Goldendale Pharmacy and in White Salmon at Skyline Hospital and Hi-School Pharmacy.
Sutton explained that in the fall, CPAKC volunteers participate in person at the Goldendale area Drug Take Back Day community event. She shared that during October 2022, the Goldendale event removed 118 pounds of unused medications and 13 pounds of medical sharps from the community. The group also distributed medicine lock boxes throughout the year.
Whalin and Sutton invited community members interested in the health and safety of Goldendale area youth to learn more about CPAKC at www.cpakc.org and join the coalition. The group meets monthly on the second Monday, beginning at 4 p.m. in the Mt. Adams Room at the new Klickitat County Services Building at 115 W. Court St. in Goldendale.
CPAKC is one of three youth prevention programs operating under Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) throughout Klickitat and Skamania Counties. Learn more at www.wagap.org/prevention.
