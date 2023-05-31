Join Mt. Hood National Forest and Portland General Electric for a free youth fishing clinic on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fishing clinic is a family-friendly event held annually at Small Fry Lake in Promontory Park, seven miles southeast of Estacada on Highway 224.
Event participants can enjoy fishing instruction, fish cleaning demonstrations, kids’ activities, raffle prizes and refreshments donated by PGE and Trout Unlimited. Children 13 years and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear — limited loaner fishing gear is available. Come prepared with bait, snacks and water, and clothing layers appropriate for the weather. It is recommended that participants bring a cooler to store and transport fish.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Timber Lake Job Corps, and Trout Unlimited are co-hosting the event. For more information, call the Clackamas River Ranger District at 971-333-4121.
The first weekend in June is traditionally a free fishing weekend in Oregon. Learn more about Oregon free fishing days and fishing regulations at www.myodfw.com/articles/2023-free-fishing-days-and-events .
