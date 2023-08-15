Focus on Spanish speakers; translation provided
HOOD RIVER — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will hold an in-person town hall in Hood River County at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, at Hood River Valley High School, 1220 Indian Creek Road.
“Wyden has already held 34 town halls so far throughout Oregon in 2023 — including previous town halls this year in Hood River County,” said a press release. “Heading into next week’s town halls, Wyden has held 1,061 town halls overall statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.”
Wyden will also hold a town hall on Aug. 16 in Tigard.
Both town halls are open to all, though the Hood River County event will be focused on Spanish speakers, with translation provided.
“Shortening the distance between Oregon and Washington, D.C., is essential to representing our entire state, and why I hold open-to-all town halls each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties,” Wyden said.
“These upcoming town halls are essential to the “Oregon Way” — an approach unique to our state and one that shows all of America how democracy works by providing people the opportunity to ask questions, voice opinions and suggest solutions to challenges their communities face.”
