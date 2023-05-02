Hood River Valley High School will host Sen. Ron Wyden on Sunday, May 7 at 1 p.m. for an in-person town hall.
Wyden has held 22 town halls throughout Oregon in 2023 — and 1,049 town halls overall statewide — in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.
“I’m very much looking forward to answering questions and hearing from Oregonians of all ages in Hood River County about issues facing the Gorge, the state and the country,” Wyden said. “Open-to-all town halls like this one on May 7 at Hood River Valley High School show how the ‘Oregon Way’ of coming together for public conservations, and shortens the distance between our state and Washington, D.C., by generating fresh solutions that work for local communities.”
The town hall will begin at 1 p.m., and be at the high school’s Bowe Theater, 1220 Indian Creek Road, Hood River.
