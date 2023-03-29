In-person, open-to-all town halls April 1-7
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will have open-to-all, in-person town halls from April 1-7 in Wasco, Sherman, Morrow, Umatilla, Gilliam, Douglas and Jackson counties.
Wyden has held 15 town halls so far throughout Oregon in 2023 — and 1,042 town halls overall statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.
“Open-to-all town halls shorten the distance between Oregon and Washington, D.C., by providing opportunities for any Oregonian to ask questions, suggest good ideas and work toward solutions to challenges facing communities throughout our state,” Wyden said. “Whether they’re in the Gorge, Eastern Oregon or Southern Oregon, I encourage people of all ages to attend one of these community gatherings that show the rest of the country how democracy is alive and thriving in every nook and cranny of the state.”
The schedule of upcoming town halls is as follows:
• Wasco County: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 1, The Dalles High School auditorium, 220 E. 10th St., The Dalles.
• Sherman County, 12:30 p.m., Sunday, April 2, 72010 China Hollow Road at the Barn, Wasco. (Attendees may bring a potluck dish.)
• Gilliam County: 1:30 p.m., Monday, April 3, Arlington High School, 1200 Main St., Arlington.
