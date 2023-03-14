U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum spoke out against one federal lawsuit and in favor of another affecting access to a long-approved medication used to induce abortion.
Though both have spoken out previously, Wyden and Rosenblum were joined Sunday, March 12, by two obstetricians/gynecologists at Oregon Health & Science University and a nurse practitioner for Planned Parenthood, all of whom said that the medication has been proven safe in combination with another drug to end a pregnancy.
They were cheered on by a group of about two dozen supporters across the street from the Sellwood CVS Pharmacy in Southeast Portland. Unlike Walgreens, which has stopped distributing the medication in 21 states where Republican attorneys general have threatened to sue pharmacies, CVS Health and Rite Aid are national chains that have not followed suit.
Hearings are scheduled soon for the competing lawsuits.
Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of President Donald Trump, is set on Wednesday, March 15, in Amarillo, Texas, to hear a challenge to federal approval for the drug mifepristone. The Food and Drug Administration allowed its use in 2000, extended the gestation period from 7 to 10 weeks in 2016, and permitted its prescription without an in-person doctor visit in 2021. Kacsmaryk opposed abortion rights and gay rights before Trump’s appointment.
“The judge in Texas did not even pretend to have a record of mifepristone showing damage to patients,” Wyden said.
Taken in combination with misoprostol, it was used in about 60% of Oregon abortions in 2021, according to Rosenblum.
“We know that taken together, it is the most effective way to help with miscarriage management as well as abortion,” said Dr. Maria Rodriguez, one of the OHSU doctors. “We do not need judges, lawyers and politicians practicing medicine without a license in Texas or anywhere else in our country.” Misoprostol can be used by itself, but may have side effects.
“If the judge says that mifepristone is illegal, we are going to provide care no matter what,” Dr. Alison Edelman, the other OHSU doctor, said.
“For individuals in Oregon, I think it is just a catastrophe to think that someone in another state would think we cannot make choices for ourselves and not make choices with our health care providers.”
Mary Stark, a nurse practitioner for Planned Parenthood of the Columbia/Willamette noted the U.S. Supreme Court decision (in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization) overturned a 50-year-old guarantee that abortion is protected under the federal Constitution. The decision returned the issue to states, but Stark said abortion opponents want to go further with lawsuits. “They haven’t been able to get rid of abortion everywhere, like they want to,” Stark said.
Commented