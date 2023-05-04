BINGEN — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses or information to a dangerous incident that occurred May 4 on State Route 14 near milepost 62.
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was conducting roadway maintenance that required a lane closure in the area. WSDOT workers were flagging alternating traffic into one lane when a vehicle entered the construction zone, disregarding the closure.
The vehicle failed to stop for flagging crews and traveled the wrong way in the lane closure, almost going head-on with westbound traffic. The vehicle was seen by troopers at a high-rate through the work zone, but they were unable to stop the vehicle due to the safety of roadway workers and other motorists.
Troopers were able to follow the vehicle once it was through the construction zone south across the Hood River Bridge into Oregon. The vehicle made additional dangerous movements by traveling across the two lane bridge the wrong way, forcing northbound traffic on the bridge to make aggressive movements to avoid head-on collisions.
Troopers would like to speak to the driver or owner of the vehicle about the dangerous incident.
Troopers are seeking witnesses who were traveling through the area, or have dash-cam video of the incidents, between 9:10-9:30 a.m. If you have information that can assist troopers in contacting the driver or owner of the pictured vehicle, please contact Sergeant Nate Hovinghoff at 360-903-3965 or nathan.hovinghoff@wsp.wa.gov.
