THE DALLES — Have you wanted to write a novel, but just can’t seem to get it off the ground? Or you’ve started, but can’t finish?
Frank Zafiro’s “Write The Novel” is a six week workshop will help you get your novel across the finish line. Join Zafiro at The Dalles Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles, on Monday, March 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. for the first of six sessions.
Workshops will be held every Monday through April 10. The March 6 and April 10 session will be in person. The other four sessions will be on zoom.
Zafiro has written and published more than 40 novels, including the River City Series and the Spocompton series. This workshop covers capturing your ideas, the philosophy of writing, planning your novel, plot and structure, character, dialogue, setting, pacing, theme, getting past tough spots such as plot problems or writer’s block, finishing your novel, and more.
