CGCC Resource Navigator program receives funds
In June 2021, the Oregon Legislature passed a bill that requires each of Oregon’s public universities and community colleges to hire a “benefits navigator” to help students access aid programs, such as food and housing assistance.
“Columbia Gorge Community College has a vibrant program,” said a press release, under the direction of Resource Navigator Tea Church-Witkowski. Amanda Evans, executive director of Mid-Columbia Health Foundation (MCHF), along with members of the MCHF Women’s Giving Circle, presented a check in the amount of $12,300 to support this special program.
The goal of the program is to provide support and assistance to CGCC students to address non-academic issues that can prevent degree completion, including but not limited to food and housing insecurity, mental and emotional health, physical health, childcare issues, utility bills, emergency assistance for unforeseen expenses and flexible employment opportunities.
Evans said, “When Tea came and spoke at the last Circle meeting, we learned about some of the community resources that she can connect students with, and how she relies on the generosity of her social network to help fund student’s needs. She shared stories of students who had to decide between gas to get to class or diapers for their child, and others who are homeless and need camping gear or access to a washing machine. “
To address issues such as these, she has opened a pantry where students can get the basic staples needed to allow them to be successful in their academic pursuits, as well as clothing and, yes, camping gear.
“Tea is quite adept at finding resources in the most unlikely of places,” said Evans. “With no direct funding and a lot of imagination, Tea is able to find items that students need. This award will help her meet student needs more directly, freeing up time for her to work with even more students.”
The MCHF Women’s Giving Circle is a diverse group of women with a common desire to learn about community issues and effective philanthropy. Each year, members pool their yearly membership dues and decide together which local non-profit organization(s) to allocate their collective dollars.
Since its inception in 2019, the MCHF Women’s Giving Circle has awarded over $46,000 to organizations in the community, said a press release. Past recipients include the Youth Empowerment Shelter, Meals on Wheels, Columbia Gorge Food Bank, the Youth Drop-In Center, the Community Backpack Program and now, the CGCC Student Resource Navigation Program.
For more information on the Women’s Giving Circle and the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation call 541-296-7275 or visit mcmc.net/foundation.
