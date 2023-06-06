Sandhya Sridhar, 29, is missing after a rafting accident at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, near the Klickitat Salmon Hatchery, located at 300 Fish Hatchery Road in Glenwood. Sridhar is 5-feet, 6-inches and 95 pounds.
The Klickitat County Sheriff’s office called off the search for Sridhar on Sunday, but will send out search and rescue again if they get any word of her location. The family has been working with Klickitat County Deputy Erik Beasley, who was not immediately available for comment.
If you have any information as to Sandhya’s whereabouts or believe you have seen her, please contact the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office at 509-773-4455. The contact for the case is Erik Beasley.
Commented