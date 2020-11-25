Virtual winter necessities drive benefits the communities where brokers live and work
Real estate brokers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are gearing up for Windermere Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth campaign. Now through Dec. 21, brokers are hosting a virtual fundraiser to help local charities purchase winter necessities for community members in need.
In the Columbia River Gorge (which includes Windermere offices located in Bingen, Stevenson, The Dalles and Hood River) the donations will benefit the Gorge Warming Shelter and Washington Gorge Action Programs.
Share the Warmth is an annual tradition that has benefited local neighborhoods through donations of coats, blankets, and other items for nearly two decades.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic and recent wildfires have restricted physical collection of donations, this new virtual adaptation is needed now more than ever.
To make a donation to the Gorge Warming Shelter or Washington Gorge Action Programs, visit the Share the Warmth website at helpsharethewarmth.com to view the list of all participating Windermere offices and their local beneficiaries.
“Vulnerable people in our communities continue to be severely impacted by the pandemic and recent wildfires. Helping to ensure our neighbors have the necessities they need to stay warm this winter is just one way we can step up and help,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and SW Washington.
“Though the campaign looks different this year, we know that our communities will continue to come together to take care of each other in times of crisis,” he said.
Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $42 million towards improving lives in the communities where they live and work.
For more information, visit windermere.com.
