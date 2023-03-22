THE DALLES — Local real estate brokers, staff, and owners with Windermere Columbia River Gorge Real Estate supported two local charitable organizations in the Columbia River Gorge area during 2022. Through the Windermere Foundation, a total of $4,000 was donated to support the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation and Columbia Gorge Habitat for Humanity.
“Whether through volunteering or monetary donations, our brokers come together year after year to continue Windermere’s longstanding mission of service to the communities in which we live and work. Their dedication to uplifting their neighbors in need is another example of how Windermere brokers step up in their communities,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and SW Washington.
Windermere Columbia River Gorge Real Estate is part of the larger Windermere Foundation, serving the Western U.S. since 1989. Along with launching their own fundraising activities and providing personal donations, brokers donate a portion of every commission to the Windermere Foundation for every home bought or sold through Windermere. To date, Windermere has gifted more than $50 million in donations to support programs and organizations that provide services to those in need.
