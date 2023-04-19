Most people would agree that we need to help communities across Oregon be more prepared for wildfire. On average, the area burned by wildfire annually has been increasing and fire seasons start earlier and last longer. With increasing numbers of people living near wooded areas at the wildland urban interface, the need seems clear. The good news is that increasing investment at federal, state, and local levels is providing resources to help people and communities prepare for wildfire. But progress will require increased participation by people and their communities to use these opportunities — to step up and join the effort.
It’s easy to forget about fire season during what seems like an extended winter this year. So here are some reminders and resources to consider before things heat up again:
We can improve fire-resilience and reduce fire damage to buildings and developed areas at the inter-face between communities and wildlands. We can create and maintain defensible space and fire-resistant homes and landscapes. While it may be impossible or unfeasible to prevent severe forest fire behavior under the most extreme fire weather conditions, there is much we can do to prepare for the more common fires that occur under less extreme fire-weather.
There are many good educational resources to help people and communities assess their fire risks and plan their actions to protect life and property. The comprehensive OSU Extension series of Fire Aware Fire Prepared webinars at beav.es/3yd covers a lot of the essentials. And if you don’t care for webinars, the same website has a written resource packet for reading — online or in print.
Increasing awareness of what can be done and how to do it is a good start. But the time and money needed to actually create and/or maintain a more fire-resistant or fire-resilient condition is the next big challenge. Especially when there is a backlog of overgrown vegetation, deferred maintenance, or major upgrades needed to improve fire resistance of buildings and landscaping.
The good news is that our society is greatly increasing investments in wildfire preparedness. Multiple government agencies and non-governmental entities have increased staffing and funding for programs to help people and communities prepare for wildfire. As more and more people see the need to invest their own efforts for the cause, we can make more progress. Now is a good time to call your local agencies, learn about the opportunities, and join the effort. Here are some examples:
Community Wildfire Protection Plans (CWPP) provide a comprehensive framework for strategic action to increase wildfire preparedness and protect vulnerable communities from wildfire. CWPPs provide a good starting point for developing your local community plans. Wasco County just completed an up-date to their Community Wildfire Protection Plan (2022) and Hood River County expects to update theirs in 2023 or 2024 at beav.es/Sec.
Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) are looking for communities and neighborhoods that are good prospects for getting organized under Firewise, beav.es/owh, or other programs. Communities that develop local action plans can get priority for funding to implement fire preparedness activities. ODF and local Fire Districts can help with site visits to assess your home or neighborhood. They can help identify priority actions that you can take and they connect people with funded programs to assist with costs. Contact ODF in The Dalles at 541-296-4626 if you are interested. It really helps when people step up to lead the efforts in their neighborhood.
The Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District (541-386-4588) and partners are working with funds from the Oregon State Fire Marshal to help neighborhoods with defensible space, debris disposal and chipping. The Natural Resource Conservation Service (541-352-1037) is seeking a new round of funding for fuels reduction starting in fall 2023 — farm/forest landowners should be able to apply for these funds for 2024.
Forest Collaboratives in both Hood River and Wasco counties are planning and implementing landscape level fire risk reduction projects across both public and private lands. Collaboratives work to build community partnerships and increase trust and cooperation between the US Forest Service, community groups, and private landowners.
There are also good resources available to help you prepare for wildfire smoke and health hazards. Visit the Oregon Health Authority webpage, beav.es/Seq for wildfire and smoke education resources in English, Spanish and other languages. See the webinar on smoke ready communities at beav.es/SeT.
All of us can play a part in preparing for wildfire, including you! If you have questions about how you can help, contact your OSU Extension Forester (Glenn Ahrens at 503-655-8631 glenn.ahrens@oregonstate.edu) or the Oregon Department of Forestry (The Dalles Office, 541-296-4626).
