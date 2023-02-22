Did you know that White Salmon now has a community seed library? The free seed collection is located in the White Salmon Valley Community Library from mid-January through October.
What’s a community seed library? It’s a living collection of seeds that are borrowed, grown for seeds, harvested, and returned for use by community members. The process is simple: Growers/patrons check out seeds, collect seeds from their crops, and return a percentage of them to the seed library for distribution the following year.
Benefits of a community seed library
• Contributes to the biodiversity of genetic traits that support the resilience of species and cultivars.
• Maintains public access to open-pollinated seeds.
• Develops regionally adapted seeds for our region’s growing conditions.
• Contributes to strengthening our local food economy.
• Encourages gardening for all community members
How does it work?
The White Salmon Seed library functions as a self-serve process and is available whenever the White Salmon Valley Community Library is open.
• Users complete a one-time membership form. (You do not need a library card).
• Select up to three packets of seeds and complete a seed check-out form.
• Sow the seed, harvest and enjoy the crops and allow several of the plants to go to seed.
• Collect, clean, and dry the seed.
• Return some of the seed to the seed library, completing a seed donation form.
• We will also accept seeds collected from correctly identified native plants and leftover seeds purchased from a retailer in the last two years. Complete a seed donation form for these as well.
Seed return commitment
The only way to keep the seed library active is to return seeds to it. We ask that each seed library user return seed from at least one of the crops grown in their garden.
You can learn more by attending one of the upcoming information sessions held at the White Salmon Valley Community library (schedule below).
Seed library information sessions
• Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m. to noon
• Wednesday, April 12, 5-6 p.m.
Join us for an overview of the White Salmon Community Seed Library. We’ll talk about planning for seed saving and offer tips for saving seeds for lettuce, greens, radishes, peas, beans, tomatoes, peppers, and squash. Seeds will be available to check out. No registration is necessary.
