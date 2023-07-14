A low-pressure gas line was hit on Garfield Street July 14, according to the City of White Salmon. Emergency crews are on scene and going house to house to give notice of evacuation to required properties.
The established perimeter includes one block on Garfield from Jewett Boulevard to Lincoln Street. NW Natural estimates resolution to be before end of day July 14.
IMPORTANT NOTES
It's fine to stay in your home if you do not smell anything, but you should leave if you smell the odor of rotten eggs.
It is rare for explosions to occur with outside leaks, but if you are nearby and told to evacuate by emergency personnel, do it on foot; do not try to start a car.
The city will update the city website and Voyent! Alert System as new information becomes available. Sign up for alerts at www.white-salmon.net/citycouncil/page/voyent-alert-notification-system.
