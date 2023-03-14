White Salmon City Hall will be closed to the public on Mondays, effective March 20. The change is meant to allow administration staff to have a period of uninterrupted work each week.
Residents looking to pay accounts will continue to have access to online bill pay and the City Hall drop box location on Mondays, and applications dropped via the City Hall drop box on Mondays will still receive that date as their recorded submission, according to a staff-written report.
White Salmon City Hall’s new hours will shift to 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The policy change also notes that City Hall will also be closed from noon to 1 p.m., although discussion during Wednesday’s council meeting revealed that the intention is not to close during that period each day, but to let citizens know that there is a chance City Hall will be closed during that time.
“We wanted to make sure there was a designated time where if (Community Development/Special Project Coordinator Erika Castro Guzman) had a meeting and (City administrator Troy Rayburn) was scheduled for lunch, that we could have a standard time where we can say we’re closed and it would be known to the public through ordinance,” City Clerk Stephanie Porter said.
The city administrator will review the changes to determine if it is working as intended.
