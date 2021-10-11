Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association continues its Music of the Global Village series with a concert by the Gorge ensemble Europatopia on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road. Weather and musical logistics permitting, the concert will be held outside on the lawn behind the church, so audiences are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket. No tickets are required for the performance. Admission is by donation. More info at gorgeorchestra.org.