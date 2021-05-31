The Dalles organist Garry Estep will present a concert on the Phelps-d’Autremont pipe organ on Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, The Dalles. Admission will be by donation and used to assist a local family in need. Seating will be limited to ensure the safety of audience members, and attendees should be prepared to wear a mask. This concert is suitable for children of all ages. For more information, contact the church at 541-296-914, or stop by at the corner of 10th and Union Tuesday through Thursday during business hours.