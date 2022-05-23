What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Reunions
July 11 — HRVHS Class of 1972 Reunion (50th), 2-7 p.m. at Divots Restaurant at Indian Creek Golf Course. Info, RSVP to Lisa Perkins, lisaperk123@gmail.com.
Sept. 8 — The Dalles High School class of 1962 (60th), 3-7 p.m. at the Bargeway Pub in The Dalles. RSVP to Garry Peterson at garry_1@charter.net.
Community Events
May 24 — Wildfire Preparedness in Agriculture, noon to 1 p.m. online; register at beav.es/iUE. Free.
May 24 — Backyard Composting Training, 5:30-6:30 p.m. online; register at www.klickitatcounty.org/374/Solid-Waste. Hosted by Klickitat County Solid Waste. Free.
May 24 — Hood River Watershed Group Meeting, 6-8 p.m. online. To register and for more information, visit hoodriverwatershed.org/events.
May 24 — Walk With Me: A Journey into Mindfulness, 6:30 p.m. online at fvrl.kanopy.com/product/walk-me (Kanopy video platform); preregister at fvrl.librarymarket.com/events/month. Stevenson Grange No. 121 “Critical Issues Of Our Times” film series.
May 28 — Twin Bridges Museum Pioneer Days Breakfast, 8-11 a.m. in the museum’s basement (Lyle). Biscuits and gravy, $6 per plate.
May 29 — 4th on Fourth Block Party, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center, The Dalles. Free entry. Food and drinks start 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m. (Eli Howard and The Greater Good).
May 28 — Wasco County Historical Society Meet and Greet, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at IOOF Cemetery, off Cherry Heights in The Dalles. Light refreshments and information in front of the cemetery office.
June 1 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
June 2 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
June 3 — Sen. Ron Wyden Virtual Town Halls, 11 a.m. in Wasco County (watch at facebook.com/events/530293358717468) and 2:30 p.m. in Hood River County (https://www.facebook.com/events/579361370158929).
June 4 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $7, children 6-12 $4, under 6 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
June 4 — Leos Club Can and Bottle Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Rosauers, Hood River. Supports local nonprofits.
June 4 — Gorge STEM Fair, 10 a.m. to noon at Lewis and Clark Festival Park, The Dalles, and 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot in Hood River. Hosted by Columbia Gorge STEM Hub.
June 6 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
June 11 — Saturday Cleanup, 10 a.m. at Thompson Park, The Dalles. sponsored by Columbia Gorge Toyota Honda and co-hosted by City of The Dalles Beautification Committee and Columbia Gorge Community College Student government.
June 11 — Butterfly Release 2022, 10 a.m. to noon in the lawn below Ferment, Hood River. Limited seating for elderly; bring lawn chair/blanket. Free; memorial service for loved ones, sponsored by Heart of Hospice Foundation and presented by Bristol Hood River. More at 541-386-1942.
June 11 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eastgate Park, 95 WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks. For rural households and businesses; preregistration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
June 11 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon. Second Saturday.
June 11 — Wasco County Historical Society Program, 11 a.m. in the backyard of the 1850 Rorick House, 300 W. 13th, The Dalles. Program by Ruth Beecher; Gorge postcards. Free; refreshments available and lawn chairs welcome.
June 11 — Portland Chamber Orchestra Concert, 2 p.m. at the Granada Theater, 221 E. Second, The Dalles. “Celilo Falls: We Were Here.” Tickets and more information at portlandchamberorchestra.org or 503-771-3250. Proof of Vaccination, ID and wearing of masks are required.
June 11 — CGOA Jazz Collective, 7 p.m. at Jackson Park, Hood River. More at info@gorgeorchestra.org.
June 13 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public welcome. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends.
June 14 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
June 14 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. online. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
June 14 — Hood River County Democrats Meeting, 6-7 p.m. either at the Hood River Library or via Zoom (COVID dependent); check hoodriverdemocrats.org or facebook.com/hoodriverdemocrats beforehand for venue information.
June 15 — Red Cross Blood Drive, 12:30-6 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Schedule appointments at 1-800-Red-Cross or visit www.redcrossblood.com, sponsor code Togetherwesave. Sponsored by Kiwanis, Lions and Rotary clubs, The Dalles Chamber and The Dalles Civic Auditorium.
June 16 — Writer’s Talk, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Washington author Rick George; novelist, short fiction and poetry.
June 18 — Nichols Work Party, 9 a.m. to noon at Nichols Natural Area, 1 Nichols Parkway, Hood River. RSVP to www.columbiariverkeeper.org/events. Pull weeds, spread mulch and clean up site. Hosted by Columbia Riverkeeper.
June 19 — Children’s Chapel Mini-Service, 2-3 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Religious Exploration program; short, kid-focused service, followed by craft or activity. Space is limited. Every third Sunday of the month.
June 20 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
June 21 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
Ongoing
Now — Hood River and The Dalles Household Hazardous Waste Event Registration at tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529. Preregistration will be required for households and small businesses to attend events in order to decrease waiting time in line.
Mondays — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Mondays — Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 1-4 p.m. at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. All are welcome. Suggested donation 3.50 for 60 and over. 6.50 for under 60.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Mid-Columbia Car Club Weekly Cruise-In, 5:30 p.m., Burgerville USA, downtown The Dalles.
Wednesdays beginning May 25 — Team Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m. at Mylan Wines, Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. too noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River. Thru May. Membership $25/year. Masks and vaccinations required. For information contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Hood River County Library In-Person Storytime, 10:30 a.m. For all ages; stories, songs and fun. Free, open to all.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon; Log on between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. Visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. May 26: New City Manager Matthew Klebes.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Movement and Resets, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Exploring restorative movement patterns. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Fridays — Blue Collar Yoga, 4:30 p.m. at the Hood River Elks. Members $10, non-members $15. With Bill Kupchin; call 907-854-9177 for details. Everyone welcome.
Saturdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 9 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Saturdays thru Nov. 19 — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot (across from Full Sail). Locally produced food, produce and handcrafted items. SNAP EBT, WIC, senior market vouchers accepted; first 20 kids get $2 token (info at orange tent). More at www.gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
Saturdays in May — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Home Depot. Beginning June 4, clinics will be held at the Saturday Farmers Market. Bring home gardening questions.
Saturdays — Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen; third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. All welcome. Info at 541-386-1049.
Saturdays in April — Clear the Cans, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Home at Last, The Dalles. Volunteers needed to process redeemable cans and bottles to support the animal shelter’s fundraising goal of $250,000 for the shelter. Go to www.homeatlasths.org to volunteer.
Saturdays — Saturday Night Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
Children and Teens
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Commented