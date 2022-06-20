What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Reunions
July 11 — HRVHS Class of 1972 Reunion (50th), 2-7 p.m. at Divots Restaurant at Indian Creek Golf Course. Info, RSVP to Lisa Perkins, lisaperk123@gmail.com.
Aug. 12-13 — Wy’east Class of 1962 (60th). For more information, call Carolyn (Thomas) Princehouse, 541-387-3438.
Aug. 19-21 — The Dalles High School Class of 1992 (30th). For details or with information about classmates who may not be on social media, contact Kara Davis at daviskara@hotmail.com or visit The Dalles High Class of 1992 Facebook page.
Aug. 26-27 — The Dalles High School Class of 1972 (50th). For more info contact asmile4u72@outlook.com.
Sept. 8 — The Dalles High School Class of 1962 (60th), 3-7 p.m. at the Bargeway Pub in The Dalles. RSVP to Garry Peterson at garry_1@charter.net.
Community Events
June 20 — All Klickitat County Offices Closed in observance of the Juneteenth.
June 20 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
June 21 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
June 23: Author Event, 7 p.m. at the Goldendale Public Library’s Champlan Room, 131 W. Burgen St., Goldendale. With local author Laurie Wilhite, “Paddle to the Pacific.” Free; signed copies will be available.
June 25 — Parking Lot Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Book sale, vendors.
June 25 — Lasagna Gardening, 2-4 p.m. at the Goldendale Community Garden. Hosted by Klickitat County Solid Waste. RSVP at klickitatcounty.org/374/Solid-Waste.
June 25 — The Gorge Sinfonietta: Screen to Stage, 7-9 p.m. at Jackson Park, Hood River. Free concert of music from movies and videogames. More at www.gorgeorchestra.org.
June 29 — Los Amigos de la Sierra, 5:30 p.m. at Georgiana Smith Memorial Garden (next to the Hood River Library). Free; sponsored by the Hood River County Library District.
July 2 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $7, children 6-12 $4, under 6 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
July 2 — Independence Day Celebration, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fourth and Federal Street, The Dalles; music, food, vendors and fun for the kids. Presented by First Interstate Bank. At 6 p.m., Dale Rollins China Clipper Band at The Civic Auditorium; 7 p.m., Michael Carroll plays at Route 30. More at www.fireworksinthedalles.com.
July 2 — Leos Club Can and Bottle Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Rosauers, Hood River. Supports local nonprofits.
July 2 — Free Cordage Making Workshop, 1-3 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County. With Chloë Hight, Exquisite Gorge Project II: Fiber Arts artist. For children and adults; limited to 15. Register at info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or 541-386-6772.
July 4 — Fourth of July in The Dalles: 7 a.m., Rocket Run starts at Lewis and Clark Festival Park; 8 a.m. community breakfast; 10 a.m., The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce presents Hometown USA Fourth of July Parade; 10 a.m., Vetsfest Veterans Picnic at Lewis and Clark Festival Park; 10 p.m. City of The Dalles presents Fort Dalles Fourth Fireworks Show. More at www.fireworksinthedalles.com.
July 4 — Fourth of July in Hood River: 10 a.m., Fourth of July parade along the Hood River Heights, north on 12th Street from Pacific Avenue to May Street (no events in Jackson Park following); fireworks begin at 10 p.m. at the Hood River Event Site.
July 4 — White Salmon Fourth of July: 1 p.m., parade through downtown; afterwards, live music and family fun at Rheingarten Park until 4 p.m. Covered seating provided for veterans and their guests.
July 4 — Odell Fourth of July Parade, 4 p.m. downtown Odell. Hosted by Wy’East Community Church; line up starts at 3:30 p.m. at Mid Valley Elementary. Questions to beanie@hoodriverelectric.net.
July 4 — Fourth of July Celebration with Fireworks Display, 8-10:30 p.m. at the Skamania County Fair-grounds, 710 S.W. Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson. Live music and fireworks at dusk.
July 6 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
July 6 — Book Club, 6:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library Reading Room and via Zoom. “Entangled Life” by Merlin Sheldrake. More at hoodriverlibrary.org.
July 7 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
July 9 — Saturday Cleanup, 10 a.m. at Thompson Park, The Dalles. Sponsored by Columbia Gorge Toyota Honda and co-hosted by City of The Dalles Beautification Committee and Columbia Gorge Community College Student government. For more information, or be an official cohost, call Rachel at 208-757-3632.
July 12 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net.
July 12 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. online. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
July 12 — Lyle Community Council, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; meets second Tuesday of the month.
July 14 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. at The Dalles Library meeting room. “Plain Bad Heroines” by Emily M. Danforth. Refreshments. Open 18 and over.
July 17 — Children’s Chapel Mini-Service, 2-3 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Religious Exploration program; short, kid-focused service, followed by craft or activity. Space is limited.
July 18 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14.
July 19 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
July 20 — Mo Philips, 5:30 p.m. at Georgiana Smith Memorial Garden (next to the Hood River Library). Free; sponsored by the Hood River County Library District.
July 21 — Writer’s Talk, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Poet Dale Champlin.
July 21 — Hidden Histories: Fiber Arts, 7-8 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, or via Zoom (register at bit.ly/3wkbuVv). With Anna Goodwin. Free in person event; suggested donation $10. Proof of vaccination required for entry. More at info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or 541-386-6772.
Aug. 3 — Empowered Movement Aerial Performance, 5:30 p.m. at Georgiana Smith Memorial Garden (next to the Hood River Library). Free; sponsored by the Hood River County Library District.
Aug. 31 — Reptile Man, 5:30 p.m. in the Reading Room, Hood River Library. Free; sponsored by the Hood River County Library District.
Ongoing
Now — Hood River and The Dalles Household Hazardous Waste Event Registration at tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529. Preregistration will be required for households and small businesses to attend events in order to decrease waiting time in line.
Thru July 2 — BeWILDered at The Dalles Art Center, 220 Fourth St. M. Acuff, Renee Couture and Carolyn Hopkins. More at thedallesartcenter.org.
Thru Aug. 13 — All Ages Summer Reading at The Dalles Public Library. Sign up at The Dalles Public Library or online wascocountylibrary.com/summer.
Thru Aug. 31 — All Ages Summer Reading at the Hood River County Library. Sign up at hoodriverlibrary.org/summer-reading. Track your summer reading and win prizes via Beanstack.
Mondays — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Mondays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 1-4 p.m. at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesdays, July 12 thru Aug. 9 — Senior Planet Technology classes for Older Adults, 2-3:15 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Free. July 12: Smartphones (additional 45 minutes following lecture for hands-on assistance with phones); July 19: Cloud Storage; July 26: Google Workspace; Aug. 2: Internet of Things; Aug. 9: eBay and PayPal. For more info contact Britta Willson, 541-256-4623 or bwillson@gobhi.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays & Thursdays, Aug. 16 thru Sept. 15 — Senior Planet iPad Essentials Classes, 2-3:15 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Free. Five-week course; need a gmail address and Apple ID. Bring your own iPad or borrow one from Area Agency on Aging; call 541-276-1926. For more info contact Britta Willson, 541-256-4623 or bwillson@gobhi.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Mid-Columbia Car Club Weekly Cruise-In, 5:30 p.m., Burgerville USA, downtown The Dalles.
Wednesdays — Team Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at GorgeOn Wines, 111 Second St. no. 300, downtown Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Wednesdays, July 13 thru Aug. 10 — Senior Planet Technology classes for Older Adults, 3-4:15 p.m. at Hood River Valley Adult center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River. Free. July 13: Smartphones (additional 45 minutes following lecture for hands-on assistance with phones); July 20: Cloud Storage; July 27: Google Workspace; Aug. 3: Internet of Things; Aug. 10: eBay and PayPal. For more info contact Britta Willson, 541-256-4623 or bwillson@gobhi.org.
Wednesdays & Fridays, Aug. 17 thru Sept. 16 — Senior Planet iPad Essentials Classes, 3-4:15 p.m. at Hood River Valley Adult center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River. Five-week course; need a gmail address and Apple ID. Bring your own iPad or borrow one from Area Agency on Aging; call 541-276-1926. For more info contact Britta Willson, 541-256-4623 or bwillson@gobhi.org.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. too noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Thursdays — Hood River County Library In-Person Storytime, 10:30 a.m. For all ages; stories, songs and fun. Free, open to all.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon; Log on between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. Visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. June 23: DHS Supervisor Tracy Dower on the foster care system; June 30: No noon meeting, social time at Sunshine Mill, 5 p.m.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Movement and Resets, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Exploring restorative movement patterns. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Saturdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 9 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Saturdays thru Nov. 19 — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot (across from Full Sail). Locally produced food, produce and handcrafted items. SNAP EBT, WIC, senior market vouchers accepted; first 20 kids get $2 token (info at orange tent). More at www.gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
Saturdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Saturday Farmers Market starting June 4. Bring home gardening questions.
Saturdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen; third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. All welcome. Info at 541-386-1049.
Saturdays — Saturday Night Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
Children and Teens
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
