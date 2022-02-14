What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Reunions
July 11 — HRVHS Class of 1972 Reunion (50th), 2-7 p.m. at Divots Restaurant at Indian Creek Golf Course. Info, RSVP to Lisa Perkins, lisaperk123@gmail.com.
Community Events
Feb. 14 — Singing Valentines. Fundraiser for Harmony of the Gorge; COVID protocols (masks, distancing) observed. Pay via Venmo, PayPal or check; $25 to send a quartet in-person (weather permitting) or $10 for a call, email or Facebook song in the U.S. More at 541-806-1388 or harmonyofthegorge.com.
Feb. 15 — Klickitat County Port District No. 1 Regular Meeting, 4:30 p.m. via conference call; to attend, call 425-436-6368 and use access code 7652020#.
Feb. 15 — Wasco County Cultural Trust Coalition Public Awards Ceremony and Reception, 6 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center, 220 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Honoring 2022 grant award recipients.
Feb. 15 — Noteworthy (A Cappella Ensemble), 7 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Tickets $15 adults, $10 youth (17 and under) or $50 family of six at byunoteworthythedalles.eventbrite.com.
Feb. 16 — Wasco County Board of Commissioners Regular Session, 9 a.m. via Zoom; to join, visit wascocounty-org.zoom.us/j/3957734524 or call in to 1-253-215-8782 Meeting ID: 3957734524#.
Feb. 16 — Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom; link info at www.nwprd.org. Items to be discussed are financial reports and other various reports. Public welcome and encouraged to attend.
Feb. 17 — NORCOR Board Meeting, 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom, wascocounty-org.zoom.us/j/84904152600: Call in Number: 1-253-215-8782, PIN: 84904152600# A.
Feb. 17 — North Wasco County School District Forum, 6 p.m. at the Wahtonka cafeteria, or via Zoom (zoom.us/j/7274368432...; Meeting ID: 727 436 8432, Passcode: D21). Provide input about future work, share stories of district, schools, community, traditions and history. Q&A at end. For more info email rebecca.anderson@nwasco.k12.or.us.
Feb. 17 — Forests and Farm Workshop, 6 p.m. online; link at www.ucdwa.org. Hosted by Underwood Conservation District. Guest speaker Sandy Letzing, Forest Carbon Works, on program that pays forest landowners for good management.
Feb. 18 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hood River Garbage Service; pre-registration is required for households and small businesses to attend (www.tricountyrecycle.com or call 541-506-2529).
Feb. 19 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Dalles Disposal; pre-registration is required for households and small businesses to attend (www.tricountyrecycle.com or call 541-506-2529).
Feb. 19 — Hood River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Ferment Brewing, 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Gorge Grown Food Network market; free parking. First and third Saturday of the month.
Feb. 19 — Karaoke Night, 7 p.m. at The Gorge Wine Library, 506 E. Second, The Dalles. Free.
Feb. 21 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Feb. 26 — Civics for Adults: Elections & Campaign Finance, 11 a.m. via Zoom; hosted by Donna L. Cohen. Registration required at hoodriverlibrary.as.me/civicsforadults.
Feb. 28 — Red Cross Blood Drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Underwood Community Center. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive; search by zip code 98651.
Feb. 28 — Author Event, 6 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Nancy Wesson, author of “I Miss the Rain in Africa.” Livestream on The Dalles Public Library Facebook page. Refreshments, Q&A follows. Info at wascocountylibray.com/the-dalles-library, follow The Dalles Public Library on Facebook or call 541-296-2815.
March 2 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
March 2 — Library Book Club, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom; sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. “The Only Woman in the Room” by Marie Benedict; info at hoodriverlibrary.org (click “Library Programs” and scroll to “Adult Programs”) or logon at us02web.zoom.us/j/95980019686.
March 3 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
March 5 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $7, children 6-12 $4, under 6 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
March 5 — Hood River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Ferment Brewing, 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Gorge Grown Food Network market; free parking. First and third Saturday of the month.
March 7 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
March 8 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. online. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
March 9-10 — Sprayer Calibration Training, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Spanish classes available both days, English March 10) at the Pine Grove Grange, 2835 Van Horn Drive. Cost $30 per person; lunch and snacks included and 6 pesticide credits available. Register at heather@hoodriverswcd.org or 541-386-4588.
March 10 — Hood River County Democrats Meeting, 6-7 p.m. either at the Hood River Library or via Zoom (COVID dependent); check hoodriverdemocrats.org or facebook.com/hoodriverdemocrats beforehand for venue information.
March 12 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon. Second Saturday.
March 13 — Jazz Concert/Dance at 7 p.m. at the Hood River Elks. The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association monthly Jazz Collective Big Band. COVID vaccination card or negative test result within 48 hours and mask required. Ticket information at gorgeorchestra.org.
March 14 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public welcome. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends.
March 19 — Hood River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Ferment Brewing, 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Gorge Grown Food Network market; free parking. First and third Saturday of the month.
March 21 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
March 24 — Forests and Farm Workshop, 6 p.m. online; link at www.ucdwa.org. Hosted by Underwood Conservation District. Last in series; for families who want to plan for the future as land management and ownership is passed from generation to generation.
April 22-24 — Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at studios throughout the Gorge. Free and self-guided; more at gorgeartists.org, or social media @gorgeartists.
Ongoing
Now — Hood River and The Dalles Household Hazardous Waste Event Registration at tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529. Pre-registration will be required for households and small businesses to attend events in order to decrease waiting time in line.
Thru March 15 — Native Plant Sales. For information, contact Hood River Soil & Water Conservation District (cover-ing Hood River County) www.hoodriverswcd.org, or call 541-386-4588; Wasco County Soil & Water Con-servation District (covering Wasco County), www.wascoswcd.org, or call 541-296-6178 ext 122; or Un-derwood Conservation District (covering all of Skamania County and western Klickitat County), www.ucdwa.org, or call 509-493-1936.
Feb. 4 to March 26 — Contemporary Native Voices at Columbia Center for the Arts and The Dalles Art Center; sponsored by CCA, The Dalles Art Center and Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts.
Mondays — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
First & Third Wednesday — Lyle Good Food Pantry, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Drive-thru service during COVID restrictions. Come in, apply and take food home the same day.
Wednesdays & Saturdays — Hood River Valley Christian Thrift Shop, 9 a.m. to noon. Valentine’s sale, $5 bags; clothes, coats and sweaters.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tuck-er Road, Hood River. Thru May. Membership $25/year. Masks and vaccinations required. FISH and Spirit of Grace Church do not endorse or sponsor the event. For information contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon; Log on between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. Visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Feb. 10: Candidate for Pacific Northwest Kiwanis District Nicholas Hafez; Feb. 17: Tom Peterson, Columbia Community Connection; Feb. 24: The Dalles Mayor Richard Mays will speak on what’s new in city government.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes. Free.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Movement and Resets, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Exploring restorative movement patterns. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Fridays — Blue Collar Yoga, 4:30 p.m. at the Hood River Elks. Members $10, non-members $15. With Bill Kupchin; call 907-854-9177 for details. Everyone welcome.
Saturdays in February — Original Courthouse Regional History Forum Series (The Dalles), 1:30 p.m. via Zoom, OWCCZoomLink.info; to attend by phone, leave a message at 541 296-4798. Free; donations accepted at P.O. Box 839, The Dalles. Log on or dial in at least 15 minutes early. Zoom will be available at 1 p.m. and presentation starts promptly at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5: Finding David Douglas— an Environmentalist Before His Time; Feb. 12: The Pineapple War: Labor Action in The Dalles; Feb. 19: John S. Woodruff — Hermit of the Cave; Feb. 26: Lorena Trickey: Oregon’s World Champion Cowgirl.
Saturdays — Saturday Night Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
Children and Teens
Feb. 19 — Babe Ruth Summer League Tryouts, noon to 2 p.m. at Kramer Babe Ruth field, Hood River. For players in The Dalles, Hood River, Dallesport, Dufur, and Lyle, ages 12-15.
Feb. 20 — Children’s Chapel Mini-Service, 2-3 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Religious Exploration program; short, kid-focused service, followed by craft or activity. Space is limited; register starting Feb. 16 at mcuuf.breezechms.com/form/3b6189. N95 or KN95 masks required (and available on-site). Up-to-date COVID vaccinations, including boosters, if eligible, are required. For more information about our congregation and others ways to join us virtually or in-person, visit mcuuf2.org. Every third Sunday of the month.
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
