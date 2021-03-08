HRC Library District hosts ‘Clean Out Your Craft Closet’ drive

The Hood River Library is hosting a craft drive for the public and inviting Hood River businesses to participate as well. The library requests any arts and crafts supplies folks are willing to part with. Donations will provide creative learning activities for kids throughout Hood River County this season. (Please no glass, sharp or heavy objects.) Donors are welcome to drop off materials in the black bin in the library lobby anytime during Curbside Service hours. There is no due date for donations; the time frame is open-ended. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535 or info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.