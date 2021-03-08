What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items can also be found online on the Columbia Gorge News website (Gorge Life tab); calendar items are updated daily. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Children and Teens
March 14 — Babe Ruth Tryouts, 1 p.m. at Kramer Field, The Dalles. Last day for players from The Dalles and Hood River to sign up for the 2021 season. New players need to show a birth certificate. More info at 541-993-2230.
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Mondays — 4-H Chess Club, 3:45–5 pm. Grades 5-12; online, free. Creative problem solving skills, tactical maneuvers. Register at 541-298-4004 or hammackd@oregonstate.edu.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Online Homework Help for Students and Parents, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays; Hood River County Library staff available by Zoom at zoom.us/j/91001800954. Teachers also welcome.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Teen Study Space, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Fireside Room at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Supervised; masks and social distancing required. For high schoolers; bring homework, laptops.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Wednesdays — 4-H Girls Who Code, 3:45–5 p.m. Free. Learn coding skills, build web pages, apps, more as a team. For girls grades 6-12. Register at 541-298-4004 or seapyl@oregonstate.edu.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Thursdays — 4-H Coder Club, 3:45-5 p.m. Free. Grades 5-12; program games and animations. Register at 541-298-4004 or ham-mackd@oregonstate.edu.
Exercise & Meditation
Saturdays in Feb. — Guided Meditation, 11-11:30 a.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/83105312809. Secular, accessible for beginners, no experience necessary. Sponsored by the Hood River Library.
Community Events
Register now — Seed to Supper Program, 6-7:30 p.m. on Mondays, April 5 thru May 3, via Zoom. Sponsored by OSU Extension and Oregon Food Bank. Registration is required; contact Megan Wickersham, 541-386-3343 ext. 38257 or megan.wickersham@oregonstate.edu.
March 9 — Public Utility District No. 1 (Klickitat County) Board of Commissioners Meeting, 2 p.m. Call in number, 888-387-8686 (Participant Pin No. 7737637#).
March 9 — Growing Oregon Gardeners: Level Up Series, 3 p.m. via Zoom. “What to Do About Herbicide Contaminated Compost and Soil Mix/How to Use Compost in Gardens and Landscapes with Weston Miller.” Hosted by OSU horticulture experts. Free, open to public. Register at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/growing-oregon-gardeners-level-series.
March 9 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meetings are suspend due to COVID); for a link, email belinda.ballah@co.hood-river.or.us. Open to anyone who lost a loved one to suicide. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
March 10 — Dufur Recreation District Board Meeting, 7 p.m. at Dufur City Hall. Agenda: Pool Resurfacing Project.
March 10 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace. “The Legacy and Promise of Land Grant Universities and Oregon State Extension in the Gorge” with Ann Harris. Free; option to donate to support program.
March 13 — All Together The Dalles Community Cleanup, 10 a.m. at Thompson Park. All welcome. Co-hosted by City of The Dalles Beautification Committee. Info at 208-957-3632.
March 13 — “Of Mice and Men,” 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89364968240. Zoomcast of the 2012 stage play directed by Lynda Dallman. Donations to the Hood River Valley Adult Center Meals on Wheels program accepted.
March 15 — Mid- Columbia Fire and Rescue Board Meeting, 5:30 p.m. Register at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8778512244695527439; webinar ID: 174-189-771. Public comment may be forwarded to rpalmer@mcfr.org until March 15 at noon.
March 15 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
March 17 — St. Pat’s at St. Pete’s. The 23rd annual St. Patrick’s Day concert by Cascade Singers community choir benefiting St. Peter’s Landmark will be taped and posted to YouTube; search “St Pats at St Petes 2021.” Donations can be sent to St. Peter’s Landmark, P.O. Box 882, The Dalles, OR 97058.
March 20 — Gorge Grown Winter Market, 10 a.m. to noon, ground floor, Ferment Brewing Co., 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Info on COVID safety, fresh sheets and vendors at gorgegrown.com.
March 23 — Hood River Watershed Group Meeting, 6-8 p.m. Parr Excellence project engineer Bill Norris will describe design and implementation of East Fork Hood River Habitat Restoration Project. Info at cindy@hoodriverwatershed.org.
March 25 — Hood River County Reads Zoom Presentation, “Powered by Science: from Rachel Carson to Greta Thunberg,” 6:30 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/88692198217 (Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217) or by phone (+1 253 215 8782; Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217). Presented by Dr. Antonio Baptista. Participants are invited to watch the film prior to the program on Kanopy (hoodriverlibrary.org): “Rachel Carson: The Woman Who Launched the Modern Environmental Movement.”
Thru March 27 — Exhibition: “Out There,” Tuesday thru Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. More at columbiaarts.org.
March 27 — Hood River County Reads Tree Planting with Bill Weiler, 10 a.m. to noon at Barrett Park. For all ages. Parking is available; bring a shovel, gloves and mask. Email info@hoodriverlibrary.org or call 541-386-2535 to register.
March 30 — Red Cross Blood Drive at the Underwood Community Center; to sign up, contact organizer Lisa Brown, Lisa.Brown@TR.com, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
Ongoing
Ongoing — Hood River County Library District Craft Supply Drive. Drop off any and all craft supplies during Curbside Service hours. For child craft projects. More information at 541-386-2535 or info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
Thru April 12 — AARP Tax Aide. Hood River and Wasco counties, make an appointment at gorgetaxaide@gmail.com; Skamania County, call 360-302-2641.
Mondays — NU-2-U Shop Open, 9 a.m. to noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the White Salmon Valley and Goldendale Libraries, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Have your name and library card number ready when you call. Holds that have not been picked up at the scheduled time will be held for three business days to allow for re-scheduling. Call 360-906-5000 or 1-888-546-2707.
Tuesdays & Thursdays thru March 25 — Online Classes for Seniors, 2-3:15 p.m. via Zoom; for those 60 and over. Learn new skills, save money, get in shape, and make new friends. Sponsored by Providence Volunteers in Action in partnership with Senior Planet. Info or registration at 541-387-6404 or email brittany.willson@providence.org.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays & Saturdays — Hood River County Library District “Grab and Go.” Appointments to browse, gather materials and checkout items in 15-20 minute slots at the Hood River branch Wednesdays and Saturdays; sign up at hoodriverlibrary.org.
First & Third Wednesday — Lyle Good Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Drive-thru service during COVID restrictions. Come in, apply and take food home the same day.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. March 11, Cathy Wamsley from Hermiston Kiwanis shares her club’s project supporting foster children and parents; March 18, Rhonda Hull from The Dalles Head Start reports on serving children through COVID times and when Kiwanians can resume reading programs; March 25 is a social TBA (no noontime meeting).
Fridays — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/88382995731. Casual language exchange; part English and part Spanish. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Fridays and Saturdays — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Commented