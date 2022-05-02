Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents "Rent" at the Bingen Theater May 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21 at 7 p.m. and May 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets $20 adults ($15 for CGOA members), $5 youth ages 10-17, and free for kids under 10. Rated PG-13. Tickets gorgeorchestra.org.