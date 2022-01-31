What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Community Events
Jan. 31 — Free Screening, “Hood River,” 5:30 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Follows 2018 HRVHS boys soccer team; introduced by Coach Jaime Rivera with Q&A to follow screening. More at www.wascocountylibrary.com or call 541-296-2815.
Feb. 2 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
Feb. 3 — Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting, 4-6 p.m. via Zoom; contact District Man-ager Heather Hendrixson (Heather@hoodriverswcd.org; 541-386-4588) prior to meeting and request login info.
Feb. 3 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
Feb. 4 — First Friday Opening, 5-7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts. “Contemporary Native Voices.” More at columbiaarts.org; COVID protocols followed and proof of vaccination required to enter.
Feb. 5 — Hood River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Ferment Brewing, 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Gorge Grown Food Network market; free parking. First and third Saturday of the month.
Feb. 5 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $7, children 6-12 $4, under 6 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
Feb. 7 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Feb. 8 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. online. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
Daily, Feb. 9-19 — Free COVID-19 Vaccinations, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road. No appointment necessary; CAT rides available. Moderna, J&J and Pfizer for ages 5 and up. Boosters as well as first, second and third doses.
Feb. 10 — Hood River County Democrats Meeting, 6-7 p.m. either at the Hood River Library or via Zoom (COVID dependent); check hoodriverdemocrats.org or facebook.com/hoodriverdemocrats beforehand for venue information.
Feb. 11 — QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) Community Training, 6-8 p.m. at Hood River Alliance Church, 2625 Montello. Suicide prevention training; sponsored by Hood River Prevention Department. Call 541-386-2500 to register.
Feb. 12 — Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society Meeting, 11 a.m. via Zoom; register in advance at bit.ly/3r7nJSI. Presentation by Georga Foster, resources found in the National Register of Historic Places and Landmarks application forms.
Feb. 12 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon. Second Saturday.
Feb. 13 — Jazz Concert/Dance at 7 p.m. at the Hood River Elks. The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association monthly Jazz Collective Big Band. COVID vaccination card or negative test result within 48 hours and mask required. Ticket information at gorgeorchestra.org.
Feb. 15 — Noteworthy (A Cappella Ensemble), 7 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Tickets $15 adults, $10 youth (17 and under) or $50 family of six at byunoteworthythedalles.eventbrite.com.
Feb. 19 — Hood River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Ferment Brewing, 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Gorge Grown Food Network market; free parking. First and third Saturday of the month.
Feb. 21 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Ongoing
Now — Hood River and The Dalles Household Hazardous Waste Event Registration at tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529. Pre-registration will be required for households and small businesses to attend events in order to decrease waiting time in line.
Now — Microgreens Grow Along, free 14-day virtual online program from Oregon State University Extension Office. Daily lessons and how-to videos and tips at extension.oregonstate.edu/microgreens-grow-along-taller-de-cultivo-de-microplantas. English and Spanish.
Feb. 4 to March 26 — Contemporary Native Voices at Columbia Center for the Arts and The Dalles Art Center; sponsored by CCA, The Dalles Art Center and Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts.
Thru March 19 — Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District Native Plant Sale. All orders are online this year; an emailed confirmation will be sent after the order is placed. Orders will be ready for pickup on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, at 3007 Experiment Station Road, Hood River. For more information, call 541-386-4588 or email Kris Schaedel, conservation specialist, at kris@hoodriverswcd.org.
Daily — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. More information at www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600.
Mondays — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 9 a.m. to noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
First & Third Wednesday — Lyle Good Food Pantry, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Drive-thru service during COVID restrictions. Come in, apply and take food home the same day.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tuck-er Road, Hood River. Thru May. Membership $25/year. Masks and vaccinations required. FISH and Spirit of Grace Church do not endorse or sponsor the event. For information contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon; Log on between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. Visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Feb. 3: Karl Vercouteren, February History Forum programs and MuralFest update; Feb. 10: Candidate for Pacific Northwest Kiwanis District Nicholas Hafez; Feb. 17: Tom Peterson, Columbia Community Connection; Feb. 24: The Dalles Mayor Richard Mays will speak on what’s new in city government.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes. $5 per person.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Movement and Resets, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Exploring restorative movement patterns. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Saturdays in February — Original Courthouse Regional History Forum Series (The Dalles), 1:30 p.m. via Zoom, OWCCZoomLink.info; to attend by phone, leave a message at 541 296-4798. Free; donations accepted at P.O. Box 839, The Dalles. Log on or dial in at least 15 minutes early. Zoom will be available at 1 p.m. and presentation starts promptly at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5: Finding David Douglas— an Environmentalist Before His Time; Feb. 12: The Pineapple War: Labor Action in The Dalles; Feb. 19: John S. Woodruff — Hermit of the Cave; Feb. 26: Lorena Trickey: Oregon’s World Champion Cowgirl.
Saturdays — Saturday Night Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
Children and Teens
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Commented