Seussical Jr. auditions Jan. 10 &12: The Dalles Civic Auditorium Children’s Theater will hold auditions for Seussical Jr. Jan. 10 and Jan. 12 from 4-6 p.m. at the Civic, 323 E. Fourth St.; children ages 8-13 are invited to audition on either of those dates. No experience is necessary. Rehearsals will be held Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m., starting with a workshop on Jan. 17 from 1-4:30 p.m. Performances will be held April 22-23, April 29 and May 1. Children should be prepared to present a one-minute monologue telling about themselves (age, grade, school, family interests, goals, and why you want to be in a play), read or have memorized a short expressive reading, story or poem, sing a song of their choice, and answer a fun question from the directors. For more information or to register, call Gail Farris at 360-880-6642 or Nancy Moon at 509-767-1195, or visit thedallescivic.com. All dates are subject to change due to weather and/or COVID concerns. All CDC/Oregon Health Authority COVID protocol will be followed. Masks will be worn by all.