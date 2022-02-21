"Theory of Relativity" opens in the Hood River Valley High School's Bowe Theater this weekend, a musical presented by the HRV theater department. Showtimes are Feb. 25-26, March 4-5 and March 11-12 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 27 and March 6 at 2 p.m. PG-13 for minor language and some adult themes. Tickets $10 for seniors and students and $14 for adults, at Waucoma Bookstore, hrvhstheatre.com, and at the door. Masks required.