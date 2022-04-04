Marty Stuart comes to Granada Theatre

The Historic Granada Theatre, The Dalles, presents country music legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives on Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m. in support of his 18th studio album, “Way Out West.” Tickets are available by phone only, 815-993-6585. Ticket prices and options can be found at www.granadatheatrethedalles.com. Food and a cash bar are available at the venue.