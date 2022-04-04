What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Reunions
July 11 — HRVHS Class of 1972 Reunion (50th), 2-7 p.m. at Divots Restaurant at Indian Creek Golf Course. Info, RSVP to Lisa Perkins, lisaperk123@gmail.com.
Community Events
Now thru April 16 — Hood River Lions Club Ukrainian Relief Fundraiser. Can and bottle drive; collection trailer as located at Hood River Supply. Proceeds go to Lions Clubs International Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit, where it will be sent to relief organizations; Lions to match up to $2,500. Cash for larger amounts are ap-preciated.
Now — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Sale online ordering begins. Drive-thru pickup May 5-6; blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga.
April 4 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
April 5 — Hood River Saddle Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the clubhouse at 4384 Belmont Drive, corner of Belmont and Country Club Road, Hood River. With farrier Dan Hedrick; horseshoeing. All welcome. More info at 541-490-6642.
April 6 — Free Wildfire Risk Reduction Workshop, 5 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center Shelter. Lyle Community Council & the Lyle Fire & Rescue Dist. No. 4; info, questions and resources to get ready for fire season. More at facebook.com/events/1398133900608828.
April 6 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Weekly Cruise-In, Season Kickoff, 5:30 p.m., Burgerville USA, downtown The Dalles.
April 6 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
April 6 — Hood River Library Book Club: A Fire Story, 6:30-8 p.m., Hood River Library or Zoom. Free and open to all. More at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org. Hood River County Reads event.
April 6 — Author Presentation, 6-7:30 at Wasco County Library. Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield, “Babe in the Woods: Self-Portrait.” Book signing and presentation.
April 6 — Lenten Contemplative Service, 7:30-8 p.m. at The Dalles UCC Congregational Church, 111 E. Fifth. Quiet service for centering and meditation continue each Wednesday during Lent through April 6. Everyone welcome.
April 7 — Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting, 4-6 p.m. via Zoom. Contact District Manager Heather Hendrixson (Heather@hoodriverswcd.org; 541-386-4588) prior to the meeting and requesting the log in information.
April 7 — Wildwood Academy Student-Led Expo and Open House, 6-8 p.m. at 13 Railroad St., Hood River. Wildwood parents will host a clothing swap during the event, open to all attending. All are welcome. RSVP at www.wildwood-academy.org.
April 7 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
April 8-9 — Odell Garden Club Annual Plant Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days at 4185 Hays Drive, Hod River. Perennials, roses, marionberries, trees and shrubs.
April 8 & 10 — Concert: Folk Music of the Americas, 7 p.m. April 8 and 2 p.m. April 10 at Riverside Community Church, Hood River. Adults $20 ($15 CGOA members), 10-17 $5 and free under 10. Tickets at gorgeorchestra.org. CGOA Voci Community Choir directed by Corin Parker.
April 9 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon. Second Saturday.
April 9-10 — Lyle Community Clean-Up, downtown Lyle. Special items recycling station, yard debris collection, volunteer opportunities and more; info at facebook.com/events/381240223435535 or email LyleCouncil@gmail.com.
April 9-10 — Gorge Blossom Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road. Free parking, admission. Food and craft vendors.
April 10 — Jazz Concert/Dance at 7 p.m. at the Hood River Elks. The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association monthly Jazz Collective Big Band. COVID vaccination card or negative test result within 48 hours and mask required. Ticket information at gorgeorchestra.org.
April 11 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public welcome. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends.
April 11 — Author Event, 6 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Nancy Wesson, author of “I Miss the Rain in Africa.” Livestream on The Dalles Public Library Facebook page. Refreshments, Q&A follows. Info at wascocountylibray.com/the-dalles-library, follow The Dalles Public Library on Facebook or call 541-296-2815.
April 12 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
April 12 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. online. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
April 12 — Author Event, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, The Dalles. With Richard Etulain; “Mark O. Hatfield: Oregon Statesman.” Tickets $12 for museum members, $15 general admission.
April 14 — Hood River County Democrats Meeting, 6-7 p.m. either at the Hood River Library or via Zoom (COVID dependent); check hoodriverdemocrats.org or facebook.com/hoodriverdemocrats beforehand for venue information.
April 14 — Climate Change in the Gorge Webinar, 6-7:30 via Zoom; register at gorgefriends.org/news-events/events/2022-04-14/climate-change-in-the-gorge.html. With Bill Weiler and Denise López; climate impacts on the Gorge and ways to take action. Friends of the Columbia Gorge in collaboration with Columbia Gorge Climate Action Netowrk; 2022 Earth Month event.
April 16 — Hood River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Ferment Brewing, 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Gorge Grown Food Network market; free parking.
April 16 — Easter Fun Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Howards Haven Animal Sanctuary, 37 Monogan Howard Road, Lyle. Free; RSVP for a time slot to 509-945-8362, 541-571-3485 or 541-705-7073.
April 17 — Children’s Chapel Mini-Service, 2-3 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Religious Exploration program; short, kid-focused service, followed by craft or activity. Space is limited; register at mcuuf.breezechms.com/form/3b6189. N95 or KN95 masks required (and available on-site). Up-to-date COVID vaccinations, including boosters, if eligible, are required. For more information about our congregation and others ways to join us virtually or in-person, visit mcuuf2.org. Every third Sunday of the month.
April 18 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
April 19 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday.
April 20 — Innovator Drinks in The Dalles, 5:30 p.m. at Freebridge brewery. Hosted by Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) and other Wasco County Innovation Partners. Free.
April 22 — Zine Extravaganza: An Exploration into Small Press Publication Culture, Distribution and Commerce Workshop, 1-2:30 p.m., Hood River Library or Zoom. Work-shop led by Kate Bingaman-Burt and Leland Vaughan. Preregistration needed at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org. Hood River County Reads event.
April 22-24 — 41st Annual Northwest Cherry Festival, The Dalles. Carnival, parade, classic car show, Cherry Idol, community fair, Little Royals, Cherry Trail, pie eating contest and more. Details at NorthwestCherryFestival.com.
April 22-24 — Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at studios throughout the Gorge. Free and self-guided; more at gorgeartists.org, or social media @gorgeartists.
April 30 — Simplicity Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at- Hood River Valley Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Supports youth program activities and camp scholarships.
April 30 — Writing Workshop with Brian Fies, 10-11:30 a.m., Hood River Library or Zoom. Preregistration needed at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org. Hood River County Reads event.
April 30 — Goldendale Litter Pickup, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; meet at Goldendale High School, 525 E. Simcoe D. Community members needed to help clean up within the city limits.
April 30 — Hood River Cider Fest, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road. More at www.hoodriverciderfest.com.
May 1 — Presentation: Cartooning in a Firestorm, 2 p.m., location TBA or Zoom. With Brian Fies, “A Fire Story.” Free and open to all. More at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org. Hood River County Reads event.
May 3 — Firewise Living in the Gorge, 7 p.m., location TBA or Zoom. With Glenn Ahrens, OSU Forestry. Free and open to all. More at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org. Hood River County Reads event.
May 4 — Field Trip: Fire Ecology at Dry Creek, 10 a.m. With Glenn Ahrens and Bill Weiler. Free and open to all. More at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org. Hood River County Reads event.
May 7 — Make Soup, Not Waste Scrappy Cooking Demo, 2-3 p.m. (online event). With chef and author Anne-Marie Bonneau. List of items needed will be included in confirmation email; for questions or registra-tion info, email michelleam@klickitatcounty.org.
May 20 — Life Line Screenings at the Hood River Armory, 1590 12th St. Package pricing; 1-877-237-1354 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
Ongoing
Now — Hood River and The Dalles Household Hazardous Waste Event Registration at tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529. Pre-registration will be required for households and small businesses to attend events in order to decrease waiting time in line.
Mondays — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesdays — Mommy and Baby Wellness, noon to 1 p.m.; register at mcmc.net/for-patients-guests/mommy-wellness-program or call 541-296-7319. Free, for new moms with babies up to 2 years. Sponsored by MCMC.
Tuesdays April 12 thru May 17 — Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 1-2:30 p.m. via Zoom; us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwpd-6vqTojGdElAkzvxAQveSkqaX7VdIDL, or contact Britta Willson, 541-256-4623 or bwillson@gobhi.org, for help. Registration deadline March 28. Requested donation $20 to pay for books provided. Limited space.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Mid-Columbia Car Club Weekly Cruise-In, 5:30 p.m., Burgerville USA, downtown The Dalles.
First & Third Wednesday — Lyle Good Food Pantry, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Drive-thru service during COVID restrictions. Come in, apply and take food home the same day.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tuck-er Road, Hood River. Thru May. Membership $25/year. Masks and vaccinations required. FISH and Spirit of Grace Church do not endorse or sponsor the event. For information contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon; Log on between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. Visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. April 7: Parks and Rec Director Scott Baker on redesign of Sorosis Park; April 10: Kiwanians serve Community Meal, 3 p.m. at meal site; April 14: Debi Ferrer, replacing interpretive signs along Riverfront Trail; April 21: Mika Barrett, Friends of the Gorge, access and equity; April 23: Kiwanians meet at Eighth and Cherry Heights to line up the Cherry Festival Parade, 7:30 a.m.; April 28: Social / business meeting, noon at Spooky’s.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Movement and Resets, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Exploring restorative movement patterns. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Fridays — Blue Collar Yoga, 4:30 p.m. at the Hood River Elks. Members $10, non-members $15. With Bill Kupchin; call 907-854-9177 for details. Everyone welcome.
Saturdays starting April 2 — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. All welcome. Info at 541-386-1049.
Saturdays in March & April — Clear the Cans, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Home at Last, The Dalles. Volunteers needed to process redeemable cans and bottles to support the animal shelter’s fundraising goal of $250,000 for the shelter. Go to www.homeatlasths.org to volunteer.
Saturdays — Saturday Night Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
Children and Teens
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
