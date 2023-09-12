THE DALLES — Award-winning western songwriter Kerry Grombacher will appear in a free concert at The Dalles Library at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18.
"In the spirit of the troubadours of old, Grombacher’s contemporary folk and western songs paint vivid portraits and tell fascinating stories that are set in the landscape he travels," reads a library press release. "In the course of his nationwide tours, Kerry has sung his songs on stages as varied as the Newport Folk Festival, the Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and the Gene Autry Museum of Western Heritage.
"In Oregon, he’s performed at the High Desert Museum, and in concert series and venues in Ashland, Talent, Eugene, Portland and more."
All are welcome; for more information go to wascocountylibrary.com or call 541-296-2815.
