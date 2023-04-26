BEND — The submission deadline for the High Desert Museum’s 2023 Waterston Desert Writing Prize is Monday, May 1 at 11:59 p.m.
Inspired by author and poet Ellen Waterston’s love of the High Desert, the prize launched in 2014 and annually recognizes the vital role deserts play worldwide in the ecosystem and human narrative, said a press release.
The prize honors outstanding literary nonfiction that illustrates artistic excellence, sensitivity to place, and desert literacy with the desert as both subject and setting. Emerging, mid-career and established nonfiction writers are invited to apply.
The Museum will award one writer with a $3,000 cash award as part of the Waterston Desert Writing Prize. The prize also includes a reading and reception at the Museum in Bend on Sept. 14 and a residency at PLAYA at Summer Lake (playasummerlake.org), an arts and sciences residency campus on Summer Lake, located on the Great Basin in Southern Oregon.
To learn more about the Waterston Desert Writing Prize and how to submit an entry, visit highdesertmuseum.org/waterston-prize.
The mission of the High Desert Museum’s Waterston Desert Writing Prize is to strengthen and support the literary arts and humanities in the High Desert region through recognition of literary excellence in nonfiction writing about desert landscapes, community interaction with the winning authors of the prize, and presentations and programs that take place in association with the prize.
Commented