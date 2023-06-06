UNDERWOOD — June 10 is the Washington Free Fishing Day. Several agencies will sponsor a free fishing day at Spearfish Lake near Dallesport. The Dalles Dam, the Goldendale chapter for Trout Unlimited and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff will be on hand with fishing pole, bait, tackle and more.
The family event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be water safety information and people on hand to assist with fishing.
Just down the road at Horsethief Lake State Park will be more family fun continuing into the afternoon. Washington State Parks, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be on hand assisting with fishing.
Bring your own gear (or fishing poles will also be available); in addition, there will be educational activities. Migration Golf miniature golf course will be ready for play and there will be fishing related activities including a water slide, kayaks and informational tables. This event will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 10 is a fee free day at the State Parks, so bring a picnic and come out to enjoy a fun day.
•••
Cheri Anderson is an information and education specialist with the Columbia River Gorge National Fish Hatchery Complex.
