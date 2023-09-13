BINGEN — On Sept. 1, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced five community coalitions in the State of Washington will each receive $125,000 federal grants in this round of funding to help prevent youth substance use in their communities. Each coalition is set to receive a total of $625,000 over the next five years.
One of those community coalitions receiving the $125,000 awards is Our Klickitat to support the county’s most at-risk youth by partnering with CultureSeed, a local youth-serving organization, and by expanding One Community Health’s rural outreach, according to a press release.
The grants come from the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program, which is funded and directed by the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). DFC-funded coalitions develop data-driven, community-wide strategies to reduce youth substance use. The program has been shown to decrease youth substance abuse significantly among middle and high school students. This includes a 31.6% reduction of prescription drug use among high school students.
Cantwell has been conducting a listening tour across Washington state to hear from people on the front lines of the fentanyl crisis. “In the roundtables I’ve held across the state this summer about the fentanyl crisis, I’ve heard directly from parents who tragically lost their children to fentanyl, and young people who lost friends and family to this lethal drug,” said Cantwell. “Our communities desperately need more resources to prevent youth substance abuse. Additional funding to these five evidence-based programs will help them educate more children across our state about the dangers of fentanyl and other drugs.”
Nationwide, ONDCP announced 164 new Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program awards for FY 2023, representing an investment by the Biden Administration of approximately $20.5 million in youth substance use prevention in communities across the country.
