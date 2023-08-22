The Wasco County children's fair attracted a large crowd of colorful kids for several hours that morning. They left with bags of goodies, prizes and, in some cases, a shoe full of quarters. "One young person told me the games were much appreciated," a volunteer said happily. "You know, 10 syllables." The children's fair was began in the 1950s by organizer Kathy Cantrell's father-in-law, but has been on hiatus for some years.