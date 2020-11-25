Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP), which serves Klickitat and Skamania counties, have joined “GivingTuesday,” a global movement highlighting volunteers and donors.
GivingTuesday kicks off this year by inspiring people to give back on Dec. 1 and throughout the year.
“The GivingTuesday movement gives us the opportunity to highlight our amazing volunteers and donors for their dedication to our programs through the donation of their time, talent and funding,” said Leslie Naramore, executive director of Washington Gorge Action Programs. “Neighbors helping neighbors, that’s truly what it’s all about. We hope these stories inspire others to join nonprofits, such as WAGAP, and help make a difference.”
Launched in 2012, GivingTuesday started as a simple idea: To create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate the power of communities coming together.
Naramore said people can demonstrate generosity in many ways. “Whether it’s helping out a neighbor or stranger, showing up for an issue or people you care about, or giving to causes that you find important, every act of generosity counts,” she said. “We are also doing an important fundraiser this year to help rebuild our COVID-19 Relief Fund, but we want to emphasize that it is the person-to-person connections made by our volunteers, staff, and supporters that make it possible for WAGAP to succeed as the Community Action Agency for Klickitat and Skamania counties.”
“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said GivingTuesday CEO and co-founder Asha Curran.
“With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”
Those who are interested in joining WAGAP’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.wagap.org to learn more about its mission.
