HOOD RIVER — Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum’s Second Saturday event on Feb. 11 will feature WAAAM’s more than 100-years-old Detroit Electric automobile.
At 2 p.m., a talk on the restoration process of the car and its local history will be given. This automobile came to The Dalles in the early 1960s and remained there until it was donated to WAAAM in 2009. It took the museum almost a decade to finish the restoration.
Rides in the electric car, and other antique automobiles, will be offered between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. as part of the Second Saturday event. Aircraft Restoration Shop Tours will also be offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a behind-the-scenes look at keeping the WAAAM fleet flying. WAAAM is located on the Hood River Airport at 1600 Air Museum Road.
