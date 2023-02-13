HOOD RIVER — Have a passion for automobiles? Like to talk to people? Think history is cool? Then join the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum on Feb. 18 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to explore volunteer opportunities at the museum’s Volunteer Open House.
WAAAM has a busy year scheduled full of fun activities and volunteers are the ones to make it happen.
WAAAM is looking for special event volunteers, who mainly drive cars, greet people and load riders.
The museum is located at 1600 Air Museum Road. For more information, visit www.waaamuseum.org, call 541-308-1600 or email info@waaamuseum.org.
