Springtime weather usually makes folks get excited to start gardening Especially this year with rising food prices and supply line challenges, many people might be interested in growing vegetables.
OSU Sherman County Extension is offering a series of “Successful Vegetable Gardening” classes so people can pick the free class that best fit their schedule:
Friday, March 18 at 9 am at MCP Farm Store in Wasco; Monday, March 21 at 10am at Grass Valley Market Annex; Tuesday, March 22 at 4pm at the Rufus Community Center; Wednesday, March 23 at 6pm at the Extension Office; and Thursday, March 24 at 9am at the Extension Office. These classes will all be based on the vegetable gardening information from the OSU Master Gardener Manual, but each class’s actual content will vary depending on the ideas and input from participants. Everyone is welcome, come share your knowledge and experience. If you can’t make it to the classes but would like the handouts, contact cindy.brown@oregonstate.edu or call the OSU Sherman Extension Office at 541-565-3230.
