Harmony of the Gorge Chorus has our Valentine Girls quartet ready for Singing Valentines on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
“Singing Valentines is probably our most fun and popular fundraising activity each year,” said Rhonda Smith, who will be singing bass in the quartet. “We take orders over the phone or on our website and then build a schedule for the day. The four of us will then arrive ready to surprise loved ones, friends, or co-workers with our two favorite Valentine songs — along with presenting a personalized card and a rose.”
A “Singing Valentine” is $35 and includes the quartet arriving at the right time to present your gift of song, along with a personalized card and a rose.
For family and friends who do not live in the Gorge, we also can arrange to call and give them your gift of song over the phone for $15 each. To place your order, call 541-490-2481 or visit www.HarmonyOfTheGorge.com.
