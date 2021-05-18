Vaccine events this week, from May 19
Wednesday: Dufur School, Pfizer for 12+ book appointment at https://www.ncphd.org/book-vaccine.
Thursday: Walk-In Johnson & Johnson; 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. @ Fort Dalles Readiness Center
Friday: "Take A Bite Out of COVID" at the Bargeway Pub, 5 to 7 p.m.; walk-in J&J vax plus get $10 off food bill!
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center; J&J or Pfizer, walk-in or book at 541-296-4788.
Saturday: 2 to 5 p.m., The Dalles Middle School, Pfizer for 12+; book at
