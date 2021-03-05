Those age 65 and older in Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties who signed up for the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility notification have been sent booking links by email, according to a March 4 press release from North Central Public Health District.
Other eligible groups who have signed up to NCPHD’s vaccine eligibility notification system have also been notified, and phone outreach is also ongoing to senior citizens.
Those seeking to schedule their vaccination will have to be patient: The health district opened 350 slots for the week of March 15; the booking email was sent to about 2,500 people. “This gives a sense of the demand vs. supply for vaccine,” the release stated. They asked those who are receiving these booking emails and have gotten the vaccine to unsubscribe.
A new feature online at www.ncphd.org will tell the public whether or not additional vaccines are available so they don’t have to keep checking for openings. That information will appear on the home page, the vaccine information page and on the booking page itself.
Details
• Booking email contains link and password to online scheduling system.
• Demand far exceeds supply, appointments fill quickly.
• Do not call to get an appointment; more will open later.
• Keep booking email and check back regularly.
• New appointments are created weekly for the following 1-2 weeks only; there is no need to check beyond that timeframe.
Getting the vaccine from the health district is a two-step process:
• First, complete the eligibility notification form at https://www.ncphd.org/phase-notifications.
• Second, once your group is eligible for the vaccine per state guidelines, you will get an email with the link and password to the booking system to begin seeking an appointment.
The health districted asked that the community to reach out to older family members, friends or neighbors and offer to help them with this online process. “You can use your own email address in the form you fill out for them, and the same email can be used for multiple people,” the release said.
Since we know an online system is a barrier for many seniors, phone outreach is being done by several community partners. Mid-Columbia Medical Center volunteers are calling older patients to offer help with signing up, and Mid-Columbia Senior Center and Age+ volunteers are also calling older folks to assist.
For a ride to the vaccine clinic, which is at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center by Columbia Gorge Community College, the LINK Bus offers door to door rides for $1.50 each way (others may be on the ride with you who have their own stops). The service is offered in The Dalles, Dufur, Mosier, Celilo and points between in unincorporated Wasco County. Call LINK at 541-296-7595.
(For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon or contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600 or visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or https://wascoshermangilliamcovid-19.com/).
