WHITE SALMON — The Friends of the White Salmon Valley Community Library will host a spring used book and multimedia sale Friday through Sunday, March 17-19, in the Sprint/Baker Gallery inside the library.
The sale will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The sale will feature a bag sale on Sunday; fill a bag with books for $3 (bring your own bags).
A pre-sale for members of Friends of the Library will be held on Thursday, March 16 from 5-8 p.m. Annual memberships will be available for purchase at the door, at $5 for students or seniors, $15 for individuals, and $25 for families.
