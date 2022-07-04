If you are new to farming or ranching, thinking about becoming a producer or serve this audience, you’re invited to the final installment of USDA Oregon’s “Beginning Farmer Ranchers: In The Know” virtual events for 2022.
Oregon’s Beginning Farmer Rancher (BFR) Team and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) small farm and organic specialists are offering opportunities to learn more about USDA programs and how they can benefit those new to farming or ranching.
Join online for the last USDA Oregon’s Beginning Farmer Ranchers: In The Know virtual event of 2022 on Tuesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom at www.zoomgov.com/j/1600747686?pwd=WUljRmRiT21uOHR5S1VNSWpUSittQT09; Meeting ID: 160 074 7686; Dial In:+1 669-254-5252.
The July session will focus on the USDA Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program and Natural Resources High Tunnel program. Additionally, representatives from the Risk Management Agency (RMA), and Farm Service Agency (FSA), will provide information on respective BFR programming during the first portion of the session. Participants will then have the opportunity to join agency representatives in one-on-one breakouts for agency-specific question and answer sessions.
The purpose of the In The Know event is to connect beginning farmers with relevant USDA resources, said a press release. The USDA BFR program offers a variety of farm loan, risk management, disaster assistance and conservation programs to support farmers, including beginning farmers and ranchers. Additionally, a number of these programs have provisions specifically for beginning farmers, including targeted funding for loans and conservation programs, as well as waivers and exemptions.
“These Beginning Farmer Rancher In the Know sessions have provided farmers and ranchers new to production a glimpse into USDA programming and connected them with USDA staff dedicated specifically to working with these beginning producers. We look forward to an engaging final session,” said Kathy Ferge, Oregon USDA Beginning Farmer Rancher coordinator.
To learn more about the USDA Beginning Farmer Rancher Program farmers.gov/your-business/beginning-farmers.
