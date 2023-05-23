May is National Wildfire Awareness Month, and residents are encouraged to be informed and prepared for wildfires. When preparing for disasters like wildfires, wireless devices are one of the most important tools that residents have to help them stay connected to the people and information they need to stay safe.
To help ensure connectivity for first responders, public safety officials, local businesses and residents, UScellular’s network team works year-round to prepare its network for unpredictable natural disasters like wildfires. Once a disaster occurs, a team of associates — both local and from around the country — are ready to jump into action to assist in recovery.
UScellular wants residents to be prepared and stay safe and shares the following tips:
• Emergency contact list: Create a physical and digital list that has phone numbers and email addresses of police, fire, hospital, schools and other essential contacts. Also have an “In Case of Emergency” contact in your phone so first responders know who to contact.
• Charge devices: If you have advance notice of a wildfire in the area, ensure your devices are fully charged. This should include phones, laptops, tablets, flashlights and other electronic devices.
• Make a “go bag”: Have a bag packed with a car charger and additional portable chargers ready to go.
• Emergency alerts: Be aware of wildfires and evacuation orders in your area. Most counties in the area have emergency alerts that you can sign up for, and UScellular provides Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) at no additional charge to its customers.
• Have “before” photos: Use your phone to keep up to date photos or videos of the interior and exterior of your property for insurance purposes.
• Download apps: Free apps from FEMA, AccuWeather and local news stations are available on Google Play or the Apple App Store.
• Find a safe place: Identify a safe place ahead of time and let loved ones know the location. The National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration initiated an social campaign to do just that called, #safeplaceselfie.
