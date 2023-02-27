Sullenger heads to national wrestling competition
MCMINNVILLE — Emily Sullenger, Cascade Locks, became the first women’s wrestler in Linfield University history to qualify for the national championship tournament recently, finishing as runner-up in the nine-team National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship Region V tournament hosted by Colorado Mesa University.
Sullenger is a first-year student-athlete at Linfield majoring in nursing. She competes at the 123 pound weight class. Shortly thereafter, Ayana Medina became the second Wildcat to make nationals, coming from behind in a dramatic winner-take-all “true fourth place” match to claim her spot. Sullenger and Medina will attend the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships at Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena in Cedar Rapids, March 3-4.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Emily and Ayana,” said Linfield Assistant Coach Alyssa Lampe, herself a three-time world medalist. “On the big stage when it mattered most, they stepped up and wrestled their hearts out.”
Women’s wrestling is classified as an “emerging sport” by the NCAA, so all NCAA teams — Divisions I, II and III — compete together in the NCWWC championships. The Region V tournament included five Division II teams and four from Division III. Six wrestlers went to Colorado to wrestle for Linfield’s first-year program. Sullenger placed second, Medina fourth, Brielle Brick sixth, Kami Hart seventh and Sara Sargent was eighth.
Linfield’s lone senior at the tournament, Elena Kroll, Hood River, ended her season with a 12-12 record after going 0-2 in a deep bracket at 155 pounds.
“This whole team, those who wrestled today and those who have been a part of the team this season, are trail blazers one and all,” said Linfield Head Coach Chad Hanke. “They’re the first women’s wrestlers in Linfield history, and they created a strong foundation we’ll be talking about for a long, long time.”
With 41.5 points, Linfield placed eighth in the team standings among the nine competing institutions.
Arlette Santillan-Valdez makes dean’s list
MCMINNVILLE — Linfield University congratulates Arlette Santillan-Valdez of The Dalles on earning Dean’s List honors during the fall 2022 semester. Santillan-Valdez is a junior and international relations and Spanish: language and culture major at the Linfield University McMinnville Campus. The dean’s list identifies undergraduate students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least 3.650 GPA) for a given semester. It is computed following the posting of grades at the end of each semester.
George Fox announces dean’s 123-pound
NEWBERG — Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2022 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
Dufur: Emily Crawford, sophomore, nursing
Hood River: Ali Haynes, freshman, a major to be determined
Parkdale: Valerie Bruggeman, junior, kinesiology
The Dalles: Maddy Smith, senior, studio arts and arts administration; Quinn Smith, junior, psychology
